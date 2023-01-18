Lions Feast on the Cardinals

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team is on a roll in 2023. The Lions were looking to continue their winning streak and make it three in a row. Last Tuesday, January 10, the Lions headed to Adamsville to take on the Cardinals. The Lions came into this game fresh off a win the night before over Hardin County. The Lions cruised to a win over the Adamsville Cardinals with a final score of 65-37.

The Lions basically did whatever they wanted against the Cardinals in this game. In the first quarter, the Lions posted 22 points and held Adamsville to only nine points. The Lions added 18 more points to their total in the second quarter, while the Cardinals scored ten. The Lions went into halftime with a huge 21-point lead; the score was 40-19. Scotts Hill outscored the Cardinals 15-10 in the third quarter to add to their already big lead. The final quarter of play was another Scotts Hill win, with them posting ten points to the Cardinals’ eight. The Lions had a spectacular outing.

The leading scorer for the Scotts Hill Lions was Luke Ledbetter. Ledbetter posted…

For complete coverage, see the January 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!