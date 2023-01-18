LHS Tigers Fall to Bolivar

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School Tigers basketball team was looking to get their third win in a row. The Tigers had previously taken down their rival Riverside Panthers and the Humboldt Vikings. The Lexington Tigers competed against the Bolivar Tigers last Tuesday, January 10. Lexington was unable to capture their third win in a row, suffering a defeat to Bolivar. Lexington lost the game with a final score of 58-72.

The Lexington Tigers started the game with an 11-point first quarter, but Bolivar scored 16 of their own. The second quarter saw another 11 points added to Lexington’s score, and Bolivar posted 17 points in the quarter. The score heading into halftime was 22–33 in favor of Bolivar Central. The Lexington Tigers started the second half with a 17-point third quarter but allowed Bolivar to post 24 points. In the final quarter of play, Lexington outscored Bolivar Central 19-15. That was not enough for Lexington to dig themselves out of the hole they were in. Bolivar would take a big win over the Lexington Tigers.

The Lexington basketball club was led in scoring by Aiden Valle. Valle netted…

