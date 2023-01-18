Lexington Rotary Purchases Four AED Units

The Lexington Rotary Club recently provided $4,902 for the purchase of four AED units that were placed around Lexington. The units were purchased from Mark Walker of the Guardian Group. The money was provided from a Rotary International grant, which was matched by the Lexington Rotary Club. The units were installed in the Community Bank lobby (to have one available 24/7 on the on the Lexington court square), Everett Horn Public Library, Henderson County Senior Citizen’s Center, and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT). Pictured above, Melindee Buckley (second from left), accepts the AED for the Henderson County Senior Citizens Center in Lexington. Also pictured are Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready ( far left), Lexington Rotary Club President Jamie McPeake Hall (third from right), Mark Walker of the Guardian Group (second from right), and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs ( far right).
Photo by Steve Corlew / Lexington Progress
Subscribe Today!