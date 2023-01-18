Lady Lions Win Over Hardin County

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball program was looking to get a win after losing to their rival Lady Panthers on January 6. The Lady Lions went head-to-head with the Hardin County Lady Tigers last Monday, January 9. The Lady Lions were able to collect a win over the Lady Tigers and get themselves back on track. The final score of the contest was 48-43 in favor of Scotts Hill.

The Lady Lions came out of the first quarter trailing Hardin County. Hardin County scored 14 points to the Lady Lions’ 11. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill was able to take the lead by scoring 16 points to the Lady Tigers’ nine. The score heading into halftime saw the Lady Lions leading 27–23. The Lady Lions started the second half with their worst quarter of the night. The Lady Lions netted only seven points and gave up 12 points to Hardin County in the third quarter. In the final quarter of play, the Lady Lions held Hardin County to only eight points and recorded 14 of their own. The Lady Lions pulled out a good win over the Lady Tigers.

The leading scorer for the Scotts Hill Lady Lions was Lacie Dunavant. Dunavant recorded 13 points in the contest. Jaden Scates finished the…

