Henderson Co. School Board Hears Updates on Stadium Improvements, Adopts ‘23-’24 Calendar

Article by Steve Corlew-

Architects updated the Henderson County Board of Education on plans for the Lexington High School and Scotts Hill High School football stadiums and the board approved the 2023-24 school calendar, Thursday, January 12th.

No updated cost projections were discussed by the board. The next step will be seeking bids on the project.

Jerry Hartsfield with TLM Associates of Jackson reviewed the plans with the board.

Plans for LHS will feature seating for 3,000, including 342 booster seats. Handicapped seating is included in both plans. According to Hartsfield the bleachers will have a beam frame with open space underneath the bleachers.

Scotts Hill’s football seating is of a similar design with room for 1,986 spectators. The plan includes 202 booster seats. Both the Lexington and Scotts Hill designs will move the visitor seating to the current home side of the field.

“Our next step is to get these out and get them bid, before prices go up,” Hartsfield told the board.

“We need to lock everything in on the aluminum prices. About March, April and May the prices usually go up,” Hartsfield added.

“The lead time on these is about…

