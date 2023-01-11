Vehicle Fire Loss Exceeded Residential Loss in 2022

Article by Steve Corlew-

For the first time in the Henderson County Fire Department’s history, the loss from vehicle fires surpassed those residential fires, according to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy.

Murphy released the department’s annual report this week, which also showed the department received the highest number of grants in its history.

The department received a total of $528,726 in grant funds for 2022. The department also received an additional $309,075 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, for the one-time purchase and installation of automated natural gas power generators at its stations.

The HCFD was recognized by the Tennessee State Fire Marshall’s Office as the state’s top smoke alarm installer during the 10th anniversary of the Get Alarmed Program.

The HCFD has placed over 11,000 smoke alarms in homes in its protection area over the past 10 years. According to the report, as a direct result of the department’s effort, a total of 14 lives have been saved.

The department has gone seven consecutive years, the longest in the department’s history, without having a death caused from fire that a smoke alarms were a factor.

“I contribute that to the smoke alarm program,” Chief Murphy said.

In 2022, the county fire department responded to…

