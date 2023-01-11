Tigers Defeat the Humboldt Vikings

Article by Jordan Morris-

After a big win against their rivals, the Lexington Tigers basketball team was looking to make it two wins in a row since the start of 2023. The Tigers competed against the Humboldt Vikings last Friday, January 6. The Tigers were able to scratch out a win over the Vikings in a game that went down to the wire, The Tigers won the contest with a final score of 61-59, giving them the back-to-back wins they were looking for.

Lexington netted a total of 14 points in the first quarter, and the Vikings scored 13 of their own. The second quarter was the Tigers’ worst quarter, which saw them post only nine points to the Vikings’ 18. At the start of the second half, Lexington made up for the second quarter. The Tigers scored 21 points and held the Vikings to 13. Heading into the fourth quarter all square, the Tigers recorded…

For complete coverage, see the January 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

