Sports Year in Review, 2022

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County professional sports players were honored, a Henderson Countian competed in an ultramarathon, local teams win honors, and the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team are state champions and The Lexington Progress had new owners, as 2022 was a year of change.

Looking back at the past issues of The Lexington Progress, we can follow those changes.

January

Lexington High School’s Ellie Smith and Kylie Atchison were named to the 2021 Class AA All-State high school volleyball team.

February

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions won the district title in High School Basketball and the Lions were runners up.

March

The Lexington High School boys’ basketball team won the District Championship as Scotts Hill Lions marched through the Regional Tournament bracket before their season ended.

April

Lady Tiger’s softball team wins the Waverly Diamond Classic. Jadyn Yarbro signs a letter of intent to play softball at Blue Mountain College.

Scotts Hill student anglers win the state title.

University of Tennessee at Martin and Mississippi State University softball teams play…

