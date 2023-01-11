Middleton Sworn in as Police Chief

Article by Steve Corlew-

Jeff Middleton was officially sworn into office before a standing room only crowd at Lexington City Hall, Friday, January 6th. Middleton was congratulated by colleagues, aldermen, area law enforcement officials, and friends and family at the ceremony.

Mayor Jeff Griggs administered the oath of office as Middleton’s wife, Sherry, held the bible. “I am overwhelmed,” Middleton said after the ceremony. “I am at a loss for words.” Mayor Griggs said that when he talks to the citizens, they tell him that they feel safe in Lexington.

“You are well respected in this community,” Griggs told Middleton. “I know this is something that you have worked hard (to achieve). I know you could have left and gone a lot of places. You truly love this city.” Griggs also thanked the…

