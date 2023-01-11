Maness Signs with Memphis

Article by Jordan Morris-

Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Friday, January 6, 2023. Marley Maness’ lifelong dream was the one that became a reality. Marley was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she put the ink to the line that showed her commitment and scholarship offered by the University of Memphis.

Getting started, Marley was asked about what it meant to her personally being a part of the LHS Lady Tigers softball program. She shared, “Being a part of the Lady Tiger softball program is what made me the ball player and the person that I am today.”

The next question presented to Marley was what her favorite memory was from her time she has spent on Lexington’s softball team. She stated, “Probably hitting the homerun during the State Championship to get us ahead and seeing everyone in the crowd going crazy.” Marley also mentioned…

