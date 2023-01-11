Lions Roll the Panthers

Scotts Hill High School Lions Basketball

Photo by Dan Eason / Lexington ProgressArticle by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team went head-to-head with their rival, the Riverside Panthers, last Friday, January 6. The Lions were looking to collect a win for their first game of the new year. Scotts Hill started off hot with a big win over the Panthers. The final score of the contest saw the Lions leading 79-41.

The Lions came out in the first quarter and made a statement, scoring 22 points to Riverside’s nine. The second quarter was another big quarter for the Lions, who scored 18 points while holding the Panthers to seven. The score heading into halftime was 40-16 in favor of the Lions. The start of the second half had Scotts Hill scoring 16 points and Riverside scoring 17 points themselves. The Lions ended the…

