Lady Tigers Lose in Overtime

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers ball club traveled to Decatur County for a match-up with their rival Riverside Lady Panthers. The Lady Tigers played catch up for the entire game. Lexington was finally able to tie the scores at the end of the fourth quarter and take the game into overtime. The Lady Tigers fought hard all night but came up short in the end with a one-point loss to the Lady Panthers. The final score at the end of overtime was 42-41.

The first quarter saw the Lady Tigers net a total of seven points, while the Lady Panthers finished with nine points. Lexington followed that with a six-point second quarter and held Riverside to six points as well. The Lady Tigers would go into halftime down two points, with the score being 15-13. The start of the second half saw Lexington score nine points, and the Lady Panthers recorded 13 points in the third quarter. The Lady Tigers came out in the fourth quarter and cut into Riverside’s lead and tied things up. Lexington held the Lady Panthers to only six points in the fourth quarter while they scored…

For complete coverage, see the January 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

