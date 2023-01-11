Lady Tigers Cruise to a Win

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team traveled to Humboldt last Friday, January 6, to go head-to-head with the Lady Vikings. The Lady Tigers were coming off a tough overtime loss to the Riverside Lady Panthers and were eager to get back on track. The Lady Tigers cruised past Humboldt for an easy win. The final score of the contest saw Lexington winning with a score of 49-34.

The Lady Tigers finished the first quarter with ten points, but the Lady Vikings netted ten of their own. Heading into the second quarter all square, Lexington posted 17 points in the quarter and held Humboldt to only seven points. The Lady Tigers went into halftime with a ten-point lead, with the score being 27-17. Lexington was able to end the third quarter with…

For complete coverage, see the January 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

