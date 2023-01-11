H.C.S.D. Conducts Sting Operation on Alcohol Sales

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department conducted a weekend sting operation on 15 businesses to make sure they were following the laws regarding alcohol sales to minors.

On January 5th, only five of the 15 businesses checked an undercover officer for a proper ID, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jerimiah Adams.

Investigator Adams said the five that correctly checked for an ID were: Southern Spirits in Lexington, Mike Fisher’s Grocery on Highway 412 East, and I-Mart, Marathon, and Shell Stations in Parkers Crossroads. No citations were written to the other businesses, but the sheriff’s department brought…

