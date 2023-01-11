Election Officials Prepare to Relocate to New Office

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Election Commission has been busy preparing to move into a new temporary office on West Church Street. The Commission is leaving its location at 340 Natchez Trace Drive (the old Brown Shoe Plant) and moving to the old Community Bank Building on 435 West Church Street.

Officials have been busy cleaning and moving into their new location. Officials still need the installation of a new counter and telephone and internet services before they can complete the move. The county opted to move the office after complaints about mold and inadequate handicap access to the old office.

