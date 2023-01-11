Crossroads Board Discusses Helipad, Project Updates

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Parkers Crossroad City Commission discussed a helipad at the City Park and updates on the city’s recently implemented garbage pickup and city business tax at its monthly session, Thursday, January 5th.

The commissioners heard from members of the Henderson County Fire Department’s Station 3 and from representatives of Air Evac Lifeteam about the need for landing pad. Currently helicopters land on the grass field near the amphitheater at the park. A concrete pad would provide a better surface and could allow better transfer for patients from an ambulance to the aircraft.

“We don’t mind helping,” Commissioner Jamie Simonton said. However, commissioners said they could not fund the entire project.

The city will investigate ways to pay for a Helipad, and if any grant funding would be available. Commissioners agreed that the park was a good central location.

Commissioners agreed to improvements to the city park’s restrooms. Joan Scott reported that the door needed repair and the restrooms fixtures needed to be upgraded. Commissioners agreed to fix the doors and investigate the cost of replacing the fixtures.

Commissioners also turned down a request from Tennessee Metal Devastation Music Fest to allow a group to use the park for concert in 2023, noting…

