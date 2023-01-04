Tigers Fall to Kenwood

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School basketball program competed in their second game of the Milan Christmas tournament on Thursday, December 29. The Tigers had just suffered defeat to Milan in the first game of the event. The Kenwood Knights were able to come out of the game between the two with the win and gave the Lexington Tigers back-to-back losses. The final score of the contest was 52-39.

The Tigers started off the game with an eight-point first quarter but allowed the Knights to score 14 points of their own. The second quarter ended with Lexington adding 14 points to their total, however Kenwood would also score another 14 points. Lexington headed into halftime down six. The Tigers came out in the second half recording 11 points in the third with the Knights posting 13 points. The Tigers in the fourth quarter had their worst quarter only netting six points while giving up 11 points to Kenwood and giving the Tigers their second Loss in a row.

Devin Bryant led the way in scoring for the Tigers ball club. Bryant posted 12 points for the game. Rocky Hurley scored 11 points for the team. Donovan Belew ended the…

For complete coverage, see the January 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!