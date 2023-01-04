SH Lady Lions Back-to-Back Wins

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team, coming off a win over Perry County in the Above the Rim Classic, were able to beat the Nolensville Lady Knights to move on to the finals of the event. Last Thursday, December 29, the Lady Lions were able to move on in the bracket with a win over Nolensville with a final score of 44-39.

Scotts Hill finished the first quarter with an eight-point lead. The Lady Lions recorded 14 points while the Lady Knights scored six points. The Lady Lions grew the lead in the second quarter, holding Nolensville to only five points, and posting 16 more points of their own. Halftime saw Scotts Hills leading the contest 30-11. The second half started with Scotts Hill’s worst quarter of the game. The Lady Lions only netted two points and the Lady Knights scored 12. The lead heading into the fourth quarter was cut to nine points. The Lady Lions recorded 12 points, and Nolensville scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Lions get the win and move on to the finals of the tournament.

Julie Hampton led the way in scoring for Scotts Hill. Hampton posted 17 points on the night. Heather Bartholomew added ten points of her own. Mallory Puckett recorded six points, and Lacie Dunavant had five points. Jordan Hampton scored three points along with…

