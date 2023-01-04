LHS Tigers Lose to Milan

Article by Jordan Morris-

Last Wednesday, December 28, the Lexington High School basketball program played their first game in the Milan Christmas Tournament. The Tigers first game of the event was against the hometown Milan Bulldogs. Lexington could not overcome the Bulldogs with the final score of the game being 45-31.

Lexington netted seven points in the first quarter, and the bulldogs ended the quarter with nine. The second quarter saw the Tigers score ten points to the Bulldogs’ nine and going into the half Milan led by one. The second half started with Milan putting up 11 points. The Tigers only recorded seven points in the third quarter, and the lead grew to five points heading into the fourth. Lexington was unable to mount a comeback and had another seven-point quarter. The Bulldogs netted 16 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory over the Tigers.

The scoring leader for the Tigers was Devin Bryant. Bryant scored 12 points in the game. Lucas Barker added eight points to the team’s total. Ryder Blankenship scored five points of his own. Aiden Valle also…

For complete coverage, see the January 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

