Lady Tigers Capture Big Win

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball program traveled to Henry County to play in the Henry County Christmas Tournament last Thursday, December 29. The Lady Tigers first match-up of the event was against the Big Sandy Lady Red Devils. Lexington was able to ease their way to a win over the Lady Red Devils with a final score of 60-30.

The game started with the Lady Tigers producing nine points to the seven points from the Lady Red Devils at the end the first quarter. The second quarter saw the Lady Tigers accumulate ten more points while holding Big Sandy to only five points. The score going into halftime had Lexington leading the game 19-12. The Lady Tigers came out hot to start the second half scoring 20 points in the third quarter alone with Big Sandy scoring 13 points. In the fourth quarter, Lexington would close out the Lady Red Devils with a 21-point quarter, and Big Sandy only recorded seven points in the quarter giving Lexington the win.

The scoring leader for the Lady Tigers was Kylie Waldrep. Waldrep put up 27 points in the contest. Callie McDonald and Shay Hollingsworth both…

