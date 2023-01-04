Lady Lions Knock Off the Lady Vikings

Article by Jordan Morris-

Last Wednesday, December 28, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team traveled to Hickman County to go head-to-head with the Perry County Lady Vikings in their first game of the 2022 Mike Smithson Above the Rim Tournament. The Lady Lions were able to take the win over the Lady Vikings with a final score 31-27 and move on to the semi-final round of the tournament.

The Lady Lions came out of the first quarter with the lead scoring ten points while holding the Lady Vikings to seven. The second quarter Perry County only accumulated four points and Scotts Hill was able to better them by three and score seven points of their own. The score heading into halftime saw the Lady Lions leading the Lady Vikings 17-11. The start of the second half Scotts Hill was held to zero points and gave up six points to the Lady Vikings. Heading to the fourth quarter all square, the Lady Lions posted 14 points and held Perry County to only ten to secure the victory.

Julie Hampton was the leading scorer for the Lady Lions. Hampton posted 15 points in the game. Jaden Scates helped out scoring eight points of her own. Heather Bartholomew also…

