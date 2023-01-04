 Skip to content

Chamber’s Balloon Drop Helps Ring in the New Year

It wasn’t quite midnight, but a large crowd enjoyed a balloon drop on the court square to help ring in the New Year. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce held the balloon drop for kids at 7:00 p.m., New Year’s Eve.
Photo by Steve Corlew / Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County Chamber Director Kristina Anderson wanted to do something special for area kids on New Years.

So with some help from the Lexington Fire Department, Tennessee Tree Works, and many volunteers; the Chamber was able to pull off a balloon drop on court square, at 9:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Families enjoyed ice-skating, photos, the balloon drop, hot dogs and hot chocolate.

