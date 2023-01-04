Chamber’s Balloon Drop Helps Ring in the New Year

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County Chamber Director Kristina Anderson wanted to do something special for area kids on New Years.

So with some help from the Lexington Fire Department, Tennessee Tree Works, and many volunteers; the Chamber was able to pull off a balloon drop on court square, at 9:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Families enjoyed ice-skating, photos, the balloon drop, hot dogs and hot chocolate.

For this and other interesting articles, see the January 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

