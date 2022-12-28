State Veterans Cemetery Receives Operational Excellence Award

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Parkers Crossroads Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery was one of four cemeteries to be awarded an Operational Excellence Award by the National Cemetery Administration, a division of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

During ceremonies, Thursday, December 22, 2022, Deputy Under Secretary Glenn Powers presented the award.

Forty cemeteries were inspected nationwide last year, and Parkers Crossroads was one of four to receive the award, scoring 97 percent on the inspection.

“Our team has done a fantastic job in ensuring that the Veterans and family members have an honorable final resting place,” said Eddie Long, Cemetery Director. “Hard work and precision are certainly necessary to maintain a cemetery to such high standard, but I believe the care taken by…

