SH Lions Collect Win over Tigers

The Scotts Hill High School Lions basketball team hit the road last Monday evening, December 19, 2022, and traveled to Hardin County High School. The Lions had been defeated by Chester County in their previous game, so the team was eager to collect a win over the Tigers on the night. Scotts Hill played a solid game and stuck to their plan against a tough Hardin County team. At the end of the night, it would be Scotts Hill High School collecting the victory over Hardin County. The final score of the game was 64-56.

The first quarter of play saw Scotts Hill score 14 points and the Lions held Hardin County to only netting ten points in the opening quarter of play. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill would post 14 more points to the scoreboard.

Hardin County recorded 17 points before the half. At intermission the score of the game was close, 28-27, in favor of the Lions. After halftime, Scotts Hill came out in the third quarter and posted 12 points. The Tigers of Hardin County High School would secure 17 more points in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw the Lions finish with 24 points in the quarter and Hardin County posted 12 points before the final buzzer.

Leading in scoring for the night for the Lions was Luke Ledbetter. He finished the game with 24 points. Riley Jowers netted 13 points and Ripken Clenny recorded 11 points in the win. Hayden Smith would secure eight points and Connor Maness followed him with six points of his own. Malachi Johnson scored two points for Scotts Hill, as well.

Ripken Clenny led the Lions in 3-pointers made with three. Both Connor Maness and Hayden Smith connected on two successful three-point shots, also.

Scotts Hill was led by Luke Ledbetter in rebounding against the Tigers. Ledbetter grabbed seven rebounds in the win. Ripken Clenny managed six rebounds and Riley Jowers finished with…

