Lexington Housing Authority Looks to Help Older Henderson Countians

American Rescue Plan Act funds will be giving the Lexington Housing Authority a start in developing a new single family housing project to meet a need for the county’s elderly.

The group first requested $200,000 from the Henderson County Commission but reduced that request to $50,000 when they found lower cost property that was better suited its plan.

The group is currently looking at acquiring a 5.45-acre site on the east side of Lexington.

The purchase of the property was the first step in creating the development. The county commission’s funding will allow the group to move forward with the project, and apply for grant funds, according to Lexington Housing Authority Director Toywona Mayo.

“We are seeing more elderly needing homes,” Mayo said. “A lot of people have older homes they cannot clean or look after.”

The planned housing will have bigger units. Some units will even be handicapped accessible. In order to apply for a grant, the Lexington Housing Authority had to create a non-profit organization.

The TAG-C Corporation is made up of the same board at the Lexington Housing Authority. The name stands for “They’re All of God’s Children”, a favorite saying of the late Rev. Norman Carver, a former member of the…

