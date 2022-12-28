Lady Tigers Dominate Humboldt at Home

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team was on their home court, Monday, December 19, 2022. The opponent that the Lady Tigers welcomed was Humboldt High School. Lexington had come off a win in their previous game and looked to make it three in a row. It didn’t take long for the Lady Tigers to jump out to a lead and the team never looked back. Lexington went on to a commanding victory over Humboldt, by a final score of 74-54.

The game started with Lexington posting 20 points to start the game and holding the Lady Vikings to only ten points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Lady Tigers added another 11 points and Humboldt posted ten more points before intermission. At halftime, the score was 31-20, in favor of the Lady Tigers. In the third quarter, Lexington secured 14 points coming out of halftime. Humboldt had their best scoring quarter of the evening when the Lady Vikings recorded 19 points. The fourth quarter of play saw the Lady Tigers score 29 points and run away with the victory. Humboldt netted 15 points in the fourth quarter to end the game.

At the foul line, Lexington went 8 of 13 on the night against Humboldt High School.

Leading the Lady Tigers in scoring against the Lady Vikings was Kylie Waldrep. She would finish the game with a team high 30 points. Alaysia Belew recorded 15 points and Holly Simons collected…

