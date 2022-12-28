Lady Lions Grab Win Over Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball program was on the road last Monday, December 19, 2022. The Lady Lions made their way to Savannah, Tennessee to take on Hardin County High School. Scotts Hill had seen recent success in their last game and had a good game plan to keep the wins rolling against the Lady Tigers. The Lady Lions came out in the first quarter red hot and never trailed the entire game. At the sound of the final buzzer, it would be Scotts Hill who secured their third victory in a row. The final score of the contest was 47-23.

Scotts Hill posted 12 points in the opening quarter to start the game. Hardin County was only able to record four points in the first quarter. The Lady Lions added another 16 points in the second quarter and Hardin County was held to two points. At halftime, the score was 28-6, with the Lady Lions holding a large lead at the time. In the third quarter of play, Scotts Hill added another 13 points to their total score. Hardin County would secure six points after coming out of halftime. The Lady Lions would net six points in the fourth quarter and Hardin County posted 11 points as they took the defeat.

The Lady Lions were led in scoring on the night by Julie Hampton. She finished the game with 21 points. Jaden Scates recorded ten points in the win and Lacie Dunavant added another…

