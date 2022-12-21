Veterans Remembered During National Wreaths Across America Day

Article by Steve Corlew-

A large crowd turned out to honor Veterans at the Parkers Crossroads Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery during the National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, December 17, 2022.

“We are today that we can remember, honor, and never forget the hardships and sacrifices our veterans have made,” Daisy Short, Coordinator of Wreaths Across America for the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads told the crowd.

“As we place the wreaths on the grave today, take a moment to remember and honor the sacrifice that these brave men and women gave to honor this nation,” Short told the crowd.

Retired U. S. Army Lt. Col. Don Johnson spoke at the service where the Parkers Crossroad’s Honor Guard laid a wreath for each branch of the service. Afterwards, veterans and families from the region, and representatives of various veteran’s groups laid wreaths on the graves.

Veterans from all conflicts since World War II are buried in Parkers Crossroads. The oldest veteran buried at Parkers Crossroads was 101 years old.

“He was a World War II veteran, there are not many of those left,” Lt. Col. Johnson said. “No matter what their reason, the combined efforts of each individual have stood the…

