Scotts Hill Lady Lions Demolish Middleton

The Lady Lions of Scotts Hill High School took a tough defeat in their previous game against Camden and looked to rebound in a big way against Middleton High School on Thursday, December 15. It didn’t take long into the game for Scotts Hill to set the tone. The Lady Lions would impose their will as the team went on to take a big victory over Middleton. The final score of the contest was 50-24, going Scotts Hill’s way.

The leading scorers on the evening for the Lady Lions were Julie Hampton and Heather Bartholomew. Each of the teammates posted 16 points apiece in the win. Jaden Scates recorded ten points for Scotts Hill and Lacie Dunavant finished with four points in the game. Ansley Scott secured three points for the Lady Lions and Brooklyn Wilkerson finished out the scoring for Scotts Hill with one point in the game.

Scotts Hill, as a team, dished out ten assists in the contest against Middleton. The team secured 14 offensive rebounds and grabbed 16 rebounds from the defensive end.

The Lady Lions started in the first quarter by posting 11 points to start the game. Middleton was held to only securing five points in the opening quarter of play. Scotts Hill came back in the second quarter and…

