Lions Take Crushing Defeat Against Middleton

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions basketball team had come off a close win against Camden in their previous game and were hoping to add back to back wins on the season. The Lions welcomed Middleton High School to their home court on Thursday, December 15. Scotts Hill wasn’t able to post consecutive wins as the team fell on the evening to Middleton by a final score of 64-47.

Leading the team in points in the loss was Luke Ledbetter who posted 21 for the Lions. Malachi Johnson secured nine points and Hayden Smith finished the game with six points. Riley Jowers added five points for Scotts Hill. Both Ripken and Connor Maness each scored three points against Middleton.

Scotts Hill posted 13 points to start the game and Middleton added 18 points in the first quarter of play. The Lions came back in the second quarter and added 16 points and held Middleton to only scoring 12 points. Coming out of halftime, the Lions were only able to score six points. Middleton added 20 points to their total in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw Scotts Hill record 12 points but Middleton posted 13 points to take the big win over Scotts Hill.

The Lions were led by Hayden Smith from behind the three-point line in the game. He connected on two shots from behind the arch. Both Connor Maness and…

For complete coverage, see the December 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!