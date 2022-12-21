LHS Tigers Basketball Respond with Big Win

Article by Blake Franklin-

In taking a close defeat at the hands of North Side in their previous game, Lexington was determined to right the ship with a win against their next opponent. The Tigers took on Madison Academic on Saturday, December 17, as the team participated in the FCA Classic in Jackson, Tennessee. After losing by a single point against North Side, LHS had a fire lit under them in taking on Madison. The Tigers made quick work in the game as the team cruised to the win. The final score of the contest was 57-40, in favor of Lexington.

This game started out with Lexington posting five points in the opening quarter of play. Madison Academic scored 13 points to start the game. In the second quarter, the Tigers recorded 14 points and held Madison to only six points in the quarter. At halftime, the score was all knotted at 19 points apiece. In the third quarter, LHS added 15 points to their total and Madison would secure 13 points in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw Lexington net 23 points and Madison Academic was held to only posting eight points to close out the contest.

Lexington would secure 16 successful two-point baskets in the win and added another six shots from long range. At the charity stripe, the Tigers went 7 of 18 in the win.

The Tigers were led in points in the contest by Rocky Hurley. He finished with 19 points in the win. Aiden Valle secured 16 points to follow suit. Both Jakob Davis and Devin Bryant each netted seven points apiece. Ryder Blankenship went on to…

