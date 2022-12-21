LHS Lady Tigers Win Back to Back Games

Article by Blake Franklin-

Coming off a win over North Side, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team looked to make it two consecutive wins for the program. On Saturday, December 17, Lexington faced off against Madison Academic in the FCA Classic. This contest was played in Jackson, Tennessee. The game started slow for Lexington but the team settled in during the second half and went on the win back to back games, as planned. The Lady Tigers would defeat Madison Academic by a final score of 44-28.

The leading scorer for the Lady Tigers was Kylie Waldrep. She posted 21 points in the win. Both Alaysia Belew and Shay Hollingsworth each recorded seven points in the win over Madison. Callie McDonald netted five points and Holly Simons finished with three points in contest. Kadence McNight rounded out the scoring with one point for the Lady Tigers.

Lexington was 8 of 12 from the free throw line against Madison Academic on the night. The Lady Tigers were successful on six two-point buckets and connected on eight shots from behind the three point line.

The fist quarter saw Lexington only score two points. Madison Academic was able to post seven points to start the game. In the second quarter, the Lady Tigers posted six more points. Madison then…

For complete coverage, see the December 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!