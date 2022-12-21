Henderson Countian Honored in Naming of Courthouse

Article by Steve Corlew-

The U. S. Courthouse in Jackson, Tennessee will be named after retired Judge James D. Todd.

The bill was originally introduced by Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN) in the House of Representatives in December 2021 and the companion bill passed in the Senate by a Unanimous Consent on November 30, 2022. The bill now goes to the President for his signature.

“For 36 years, Judge James Todd has displayed his faithfulness and commitment to the federal bench, to the legal profession, and to the constitution,” Congrssman Kustoff said. “It was a honor to work with Members of Congress to have the United States Courthouse in Jackson officially named the James D. Todd United States Courthouse. It is a truly fitting tribute to such a respected jurist. Thank you to Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, as well as my Tennessee House colleagues, for supporting this bill that honors the legacy of a good man and a good friend, Judge James Todd.”

“Judge Todd is a pillar of the Tennessee legal community and a highly regarded federal judge,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). “He is a dedicated public servant and native Tennessean who has spent his time working to…

For complete coverage, see the December 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!