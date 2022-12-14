Sheriff, County Lawsuit Bill Coming Due

Article by Steve Corlew-

With the lawsuit between Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke and the county over the sheriff’s department budget being settled, now will be a time to pay the bill.

Attorney fees are expected to total around $90,000 with the bulk of those fees going toward Sheriff Brian Duke’s attorney Roy B. Herron.

The original motion by Herron was $80,490.78 but was being reduced to around $75,000 according to sources familiar with the case.

Amber Shaw, who represented Eddie Bray and then Robbie McCready, will be billing $15,129.53.

Sheriff Brian Duke said the amount of Herron’s bill was more than he had expected, but he had hired Herron due to his experience with…

