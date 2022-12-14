SH Lions Take Down McNairy on the Road

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Tuesday evening, December 6, the Scotts Hill Lions basketball team hit the road in traveling to Selmer, Tennessee, to take on McNairy County High School. The Lions had been on a recent string of success and looked to continue that trend. Scotts Hill found the success that the team was looking for by taking the victory over the Bobcats on the evening. The final score of the contest was 70-63, in favor of the Scotts Hill Lions.

The game started with Scotts Hill posting nine points to start in the first quarter but saw McNairy County double that total with 18 points of their own. In the second quarter, the Lions recorded 16 points and McNairy County added another 21 points to their total. The score at halftime was 39-25, in favor of the Bobcats. In the third quarter, Scotts Hill would net 21 points to start their comeback and hold McNairy County to only recording seven points in the quarter. The fourth quarter saw the Lions record 24 points and McNairy County was able to garner 17 points but took the loss to Scotts Hill.

Leading the way in scoring on the evening for the Lions was Hayden Smith. He finished the game with a team high 24 points. Both Riley Jowers and Luke Ledbetter each posted 15 points in the win. Ripken Clenny netted seven points for Scotts Hill and Malachi Johnson scored five points against McNairy County. The duo of Connor Maness and Alex Chandler each recorded…

