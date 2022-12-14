Scotts Hill City Board Hires New Police Chief

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill City Board chose a new police chief from three candidates at its regular monthly session, Monday, December 5, 2022.

The board also heard updates on its grant applications and its water system during a short regular session.

Aldermen voted 6-1 to hire Travis Dunavant as the city’s next chief of police. Tiffany McCormick cast the only dissenting vote. Dunavant was one of three candidates. The other two were Officer Tyler Lindsey and Clyde Wayne Weaver.

Dunavant will be sworn in after the first of the year to replace Adam Scott who was hired in July. Scott resigned to take a job in the private sector, according to Mayor Woody Capley.

Aldermen were updated on progress the city was making with its water system leaks. The department has been ramping up efforts to…

