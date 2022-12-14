LHS Tiger Basketball Defeats Scotts Hill

Article by Blake Franklin-

One game that is always circled on the calendar for Lexington High School is the game that pits them against their in-county rival Scotts Hill. That game occurred on Friday evening, December 9, in Lexington, Tennessee. The Tigers were anxious to take the court to execute their game plan and try to grab a win over Scotts Hill High School. In this close contest, it would be the Tigers who came away victorious on the night with the win over the Lions. The final score of the game was 51-49, in favor of the Big Red Tigers basketball program.

In the first quarter, Lexington would start by posting 15 points. Scotts Hill outscored the Tigers by recording 25 points in the opening quarter of play. The second quarter saw the Tigers add another 15 points to their total. Scotts Hill was held to only netting seven points before halftime. In the third quarter, Lexington High School secured 11 points and Scotts Hill only grabbed nine points. The final quarter of play saw the Tigers add ten points to their total and defeat Scotts Hill. The Lions recorded eight points in the fourth quarter before the final buzzer sounded.

Leading the team in scoring on the night for Lexington was Devin Bryant who recorded 15 points against Scotts Hill. Rocky Hurley secured ten points in the game and Donovan Belew added eight points of his own for the Tigers. Aiden Valle grabbed seven points in the win and…

For complete coverage, see the December 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!