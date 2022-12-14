LHS Basketball Rebounds with Win

Article by Blake Franklin-

After coming off a loss to Jackson Christian School, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team hit the road to Jackson, Tennessee to take on Liberty Tech. The Tigers had a game plan in place and as the team executed it on the night, found themselves in a position to grab a win on the season. Lexington would succeed with their objective as the Tigers took the win against the Crusaders by a final score of 39-35.

The game started with Lexington scoring 15 points in the first quarter and Liberty finished the same quarter with only posting three points. The Tigers recorded six points in the second quarter before halftime. Liberty Tech added ten points before the break, as well. In the third quarter of play, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team netted eight points and Liberty finished the quarter by scoring seven points. The Tigers posted ten points in the fourth quarter to take the win. Liberty Tech made a comeback in the final quarter of play but fell short in grabbing the victory. The Crusaders scored 15 points to close the game.

Lexington was led in scoring in the win by Devin Bryant. Bryant scored 18 points to lead the team. Following him was Rocky Hurley who finished with six points of his own and Aiden Valle posted five points for the Tigers. Jakob Davis netted…

