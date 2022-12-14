Lady Tigers Trounce Liberty Technology

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team took on the Lady Crusaders of Liberty Tech last Thursday, December 8. The Lady Tigers wasted no time in jumping out to an early lead and cruising the rest of the way. Lexington was too much to handle for Liberty Tech as the Lady Tigers took the win on the evening. The final score of the contest was 61-13, in favor of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team.

The Lady Tigers started the game by scoring 15 points in the first quarter. Liberty Tech was held to only recording two points in the quarter. Lexington added another 18 points in the second quarter. The Lady Crusaders were able to score four points before the break. The score at halftime was 33-6. In the third quarter, Lexington posted 20 more points and Liberty Tech added five points to their total. The final quarter saw the Lady Tigers add eight points to the scoreboard and the Lady Crusaders only managed to score two more points in the final quarter of play.

At the foul line, Lexington made 11 of 17 shots from the charity stripe, a 65% rate from free throws. The Lady Tigers connected on 22 two-point shots and made two more long-range shots from behind the arch.

Shay Hollingsworth was the team leader in points scored for the Lady Tigers against Liberty Tech. She recorded 13 points in the game. Holly Simons would score ten points and Alaysia Belew finished the contest with eight points of her own. Holly Bartholomew also scored eight points for the Lady Tigers, as well. Cara Roach posted…

