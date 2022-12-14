Lady Lions Victorious Over Lady Bobcats

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team faced off against the McNairy County High School Lady Bobcats on December 6, 2022. Scotts Hill entered the game on a three-game winning streak and wanted to improve the total number of wins on the season against McNairy County. The Lady Lions knew that the game would be a tough contest against their opponent but didn’t back down at the challenge ahead of them. Scotts Hill went on to take the win on the night by a final score of 43-36.

Scotts Hill would grab eight offensive rebounds on the night against the Lady Bobcats and added another 14 defensive rebounds in the game. The Lady Lions turned the ball over seven times against McNairy and came away with six steals against the Lady Bobcats, as well. Scotts Hill also blocked one shot in the game.

The Lady Lions started the game by scoring 12 points in the first quarter and McNairy County was held to only posting four points in the first quarter. The second quarter saw Scotts Hill score six and McNairy County netted four points before intermission. Coming out to start the second half, the Lady Lions garnered seven points in the third quarter. The Lady Bobcats were able to record 13 points in the third quarter. Scotts Hill had their most productive quarter on offense in the fourth and final quarter of play. The Lady Lions finished the game by…

For complete coverage, see the December 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!