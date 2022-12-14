Christmas Season in Full Swing

Article by Steve Corlew-

It was a royal ribbon cutting, a grand parade, a symphony of Christmas music, and a tree lighting all to kick off the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Lights Celebration.

Nearly 50 entrants made their way down Church Street passing the Henderson County Courthouse, the new ice-skating rink before circling back down Main Street to the First Baptist Church. Streets were lined with kids of all ages to watch the annual parade. The weather cooperated and all were able to enjoy the festivities.

County Mayor Robbie McCready cut the ribbon at the ice-skating rink at 5:00 p.m. with Miss Lexington Taylor Parson, Miss Henderson County Jordan Bowling, and Miss Henderson County Outstanding Teen Oliva Williams. Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were also on hand.

Miles Roberts was the Master of Ceremonies for the parade. The Lexington Beta Club were the grand marshals.

Bands, floats, antique cars and more led the procession. In a long-standing tradition, Old Saint Nick followed in a Lexington Electric System bucket truck.

The Jackson Symphony held its Symphony on the Move concert, Friday night at The Princess Theatre and the Chamber of Commerce kicked off it’s Festival of Lights celebration with the lighting of a Christmas Tree on the square, Thursday night.

“I am excited about this and believe this event really shows what a community can do when we all work together,” Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready said. “The commissioners and I look forward to seeing the smiles on the kids faces and hearing the laughter of families enjoying their time here.”

