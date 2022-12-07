Lady Lions Basketball Smother Clarksburg

Article by Blake Franklin-

With two games already completed, the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team was back in action last Friday evening, December 2, 2022. The Lady Lions welcomed Clarksburg High School to Reagan, Tennessee with their sights set on another win on the season. This game would go in the Lady Lions favor all evening as Scotts Hill smothered the Lady Rockets of Clarksburg High School all night long. At the sound of the final buzzer, it would the be Lady Lions who grabbed a big win over Clarksburg. The final score of the contest was 67-28, going Scotts Hill’s way.

The game started with the Lady Lions posting 24 points in the opening quarter of play. Clarksburg was only able to score nine points in the first quarter, to start the game. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill was able to pad their lead by recording 19 more points before halftime. The Lady Rockets were only able to score seven points in the quarter. At intermission, the score stood at 43-16, in favor of Scotts Hill. After halftime, the Lady Lions came out and added another 19 points to their total while holding Clarksburg High School to a mere eight points. In the final quarter of the game, Scotts Hill eased off the gas pedal and added six points on their way to victory. The Lady Rockets would only post four points before the final buzzer sounded.

Scotts Hill was able to secure 27 two-point baskets in the contest against the Lady Rockets of Clarksburg High School. The Lady Lions…

