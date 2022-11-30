SH Lady Lions Fall To McNairy Central

Article by Blake Franklin-

Coming off a win over Haywood County, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team was looking to keep the momentum going. Scotts Hill welcomed McNairy County to their home gymnasium on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Lady Lions knew the game would be a hard-fought match between two very good basketball programs. Scotts Hill took an early lead in the game, but it would be McNairy Central that came back and took the win away from the Lady Lions in a close contest. The final score of the game was 44-42, in favor of the Lady Bobcats.

Leading the Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball program in points on the night was Heather Bartholomew with 19 points scored. Julie Hampton recorded 12 points and Lacie Dunavant finished with five points of her own. Mallory Puckett posted four points in the loss and Jaden Scates rounded out the scoring for the Lady Lions with two points against McNairy Central.

Scotts Hill secured seven offensive rebounds in the game to go along with 19 defensive rebounds by the Lady Lions. The Lady Lions garnered four steals in the game and committed 18 turnovers. Scotts Hill also recorded…

