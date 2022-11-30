Sea of Blue to Honor Late Assistant Police Chief Roberts

Article by Steve Corlew-

A Sea of Blue is scheduled to honor the late Lexington Assistant Police Chief and former Henderson County Sheriff Barry Roberts who passed away after a short illness, November 27, 2022.

Area law enforcement officers will participate in a Sea of Blue ceremony set for 6:30 p.m., November 30, 2022.

Services for Roberts are set for December 1st, 1:00 p.m., at the Sand Ridge Baptist Church, interment will follow at Lexington Cemetery.

In 2016, he was named Officer of the Year for the Lexington Police Department. He leaves behind a wife Dixie. The full obit is on page 8A.

“Not only did we lose a friend, colleague and family member, but the citizens of Lexington also lost a true hero with the death of Barry Roberts,” Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin stated. “Without his work, this department would not be what it is today.”

Roberts began his law enforcement career in 1990 at the Lexington Police Department. He was elected sheriff in 1998 but served only two years before stepping down for medical reasons. He returned to work for the Lexington Police Department where he rose through the ranks to be the Department’s Assistant Chief and is responsible for, but not limited to Uniform Patrol Division, Communications Divisions, and asset forfeiture and inventory accountability.

“Assistant Chief Roberts was a dynamic personality that was very much loved by the members of this organization. Current and future generations of Lexington Police Officers will be influenced by his legacy and his passion to…

