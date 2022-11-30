Princess Theatre Has Been Entertaining For Over 100 Years

Article by Steve Corlew-

For a little over 100 years, the Princess Theatre has been entertaining Henderson Countians with such classic movies as “Gone with the Wind,” “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly,” blockbusters such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” and even news reels, cartoons, and classic silent films.

The theatre has hosted musical events such as Nashville songwriters, Roy Acuff and his Smokey Mountain Boys, and the Jackson Symphony.

The Watson family is keeping traditions alive and continues to bring quality entertainment to Lexington and Henderson County.

This week The Princess hosted a Red-Carpet Premier featuring local actor Jordan Makale Williams.

The Princess Theatre has been in its current location on the corner of Main Street and Natchez Trace Drive, since 1935 and prior to that it was located on Monroe Street on the north side of the square.

Great films from the silent era through today have all been shown at The Princess. “From what we can tell, the Princess has been in Lexington for at least 100 years,” David Watts observed.

That means the theatre has survived The Great Depression, two World Wars, COVID and…

