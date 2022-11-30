LHS Tigers Basketball Blown Out by Camden

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers basketball team hit the road for their first true test away from their home court last Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Lexington made their way into Benton County, Tennessee, as the team played Camden High School in the contest. Lexington had been playing well heading into the game and wanted to continue with a win over the Lions. Unfortunately, this game would go in favor of Camden as the Lions took the win on the night by a final score of 68-35.

Lexington started by scoring six points in the first quarter but gave up 13 points to Camden High School. The Tigers then added 13 points of their own in the second quarter while seeing the Lions post 23 points before halftime. The score at intermission was 36-19, in favor of the Lions. In the third quarter, Lexington was able to secure seven points after halftime, and the Lions added another 19 points to their total. The final quarter of play saw the Tigers secure nine more points in the game and Camden added 13 points to take the big win over Lexington High School.

The Tigers made their way to the free throw line 12 times in the game against Camden and made eight successful free throw attempts. Lexington managed to make 11 two-point baskets and also hit one 3-pointer in the game, which came by Jack Taylor.

Leading the Lexington High School Tigers basketball program in points against Camden was Donavan Belew who secured 11 points in the loss. Ryder Blankenship scored nine points and…

