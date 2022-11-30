Lady Tigers Defeated By Camden Lady Lions

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team hit the road on November 22, 2022, to take on the Lady Lions of Camden High School. Lexington was looking to have the start of the season highlighted with a win over a very good Camden team, but things didn’t go as planned throughout the evening. Unfortunately, at the sound of the final buzzer, it would be the Lady Tigers taking the defeat at the hands of Camden High School. The final score of the game was 50-44, in favor of the Lady Lions.

The first quarter saw Camden post 14 points and hold the Lady Tigers to only scoring three points to start the game. In the second quarter, Lexington was able to score 14 points to close the gap, but Camden posted ten points before halftime. At intermission, the score of the contest was 24-17, in favor of the Lady Lions. The third quarter saw Lexington net ten more points and Camden was only able to score nine points after the break. The final quarter of play showed Camden scoring 17 points and Lexington also recording 17 points, as the Lady Tigers were defeated on the evening.

Leading the Lady Tigers in scoring against Camden was Kylie Waldrep. She netted 15 points in the game, while grabbing six rebounds and also went a perfect 6 for 6 from the free throw line. Holly Bartholomew posted 14 points for Lexington and secured six steals in the game. Bartholomew was…

For complete coverage, see the November 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!