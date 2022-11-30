Lady Lions Take Down Haywood County

Article by Blake Franklin-

In getting the 2022-23 high school basketball season started, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions were able to add a game to the season that wasn’t previously printed on the official schedule. The Lady Lions hit the road on November 19, 2022, as the team made their way to Haywood County. There was success in the first contest of the season for the Lady Lions as the team took down Haywood County on that Saturday afternoon. The final score of the contest was 69-53, in favor of your Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team.

The Lady Lions scored 17 points in the first quarter and Haywood County was only able to post 15 points to start the game. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill added another 13 points before halftime and Haywood County recorded 11 points. After halftime, in the third quarter, Scotts Hill scored 26 points. This was the best offensive performance quarter of the game for the Lady Lions. Haywood County would record 11 more points in the third quarter, as well. The fourth quarter of play saw the Lady Lions add another 13 points to their total on the way to victory and Haywood County was able to post 16 points but took the defeat in the game.

Scotts Hill secured five offensive rebounds while crashing the boards hard on the defensive end and collecting 15 defensive rebounds. The Lady Lions recorded two blocks in the game against Haywood County and…

For complete coverage, see the November 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

