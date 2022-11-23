Tigers Basketball Come Out on Top in HOF Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Big Red Tigers basketball team got to hit the floor of their home gymnasium last Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022. Lexington hosted Madison Academic in a Hall of Fame game at Lexington High School. This game was a showcase of the offseason work that the Tigers had put in before the upcoming season starts. Lexington made its importance something that the program can build on moving into the regular season. In a close game against Madison Academic, it would be the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team that took the tight win. Lexington defeated Madison by the final score of 59-58.

Lexington was successful in making six shots from behind the three-point arch on the night and also connected on 16 two-point buckets in the win. The Tigers were 9 of 16 from the free throw stripe as well.

The Tigers managed to account for nine points in the first quarter of play while seeing Madison Academic post 12 points in the opening quarter. In the second quarter, Lexington had its best scoring on the night by netting 23 points before halftime. Madison recorded 17 points in the second time before intermission. At the half, the score was 32-29, in favor of Lexington High School. In the third quarter, the Tigers added another 14 points to the scoreboard while Madison Academic finished with 13 points of their own in the quarter. The fourth quarter saw Lexington garner 13 points and Madison posted 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Lexington Tigers.

Lexington’s top performer on the evening was Ryder Blankenship who recorded 16 points for the Tigers. Following him was Aiden Valle, who secured 14 points in the victory. Daniel Villatoro scored 12 points and Donovan Belew recorded eight points against Madison Academic. Jack Taylor was able to score…

