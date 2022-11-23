LHS Tigers Football Season Closes with Loss to Pearl-Cohn

Article by Blake Franklin-

Coming into the third-round playoff game against Pearl-Cohn, Lexington had been riding an eight-game winning streak. Last Friday evening, November 18, 2022, Lexington knew the matchup against the Firebirds would be tough but wanted to meet them head on for a chance to continue the team’s run in the 2022 TSSAA state playoffs. Lexington had their game plan in place and were hoping the team could execute the plan accordingly, to take the win. Unfortunately, Pearl-Cohn had other ideas and snapped the eight-game winning streak for Lexington High School and ended their season, as the Firebirds took down the Tigers on the night at Jim Stowe Field by a final score of 48-24.

Lexington jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the end of the first quarter, but it would be Pearl-Cohn that led the contest at halftime. The score at intermission was 14-3 in favor of the Firebirds. The Tigers were able to score 14 points in the third quarter but saw Pearl-Cohn add 13 points to their total in the game. Lexington recorded seven more points in the fourth and final quarter of play and the Firebirds tacked on another 21 points in the final quarter to take the win on the night and move on into the fourth round of the TSSAA state playoffs.

The Big Red Tigers ran a total of 45 plays in the game and recorded 212 total yards in doing so. Lexington only had 16 passing yards and rushed for another 196 yards on the ground against Pearl-Cohn. The Tigers secured seven first downs in the game and went 2 of 8 on third down efficiency, or 25% against the Firebird defense. Lexington attempted one fourth down conversion but…

For complete coverage, see the November 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!